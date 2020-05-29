Albany pastor discusses future during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Church has looked a lot different since Albany became a hotspot for COVID-19 back in March.
Many now have their services online.
Lorenzo Heard is the pastor at Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church and he says the pandemic never stopped him from ministering.
“All the churches are still finding ways to reach our people to inspire them. To encourage them to even get a word from God that gives them hope and gives them the reason to keep looking up and looking forward,” said Heard.
While some Georgia churches are slowly allowing their congregations to return, Heard says he doesn't know when his church will reopen its doors.
“The faith community, we have lost enough people to COVID-19 and we do not want to see any family hurt. We do not want to see anyone suffering with the virus, neither do we want to see any more deaths,” said Heard.
When his church does reopen, there will be many protocols in place to make sure everyone is safe.
“There are a lot of protocols from cleaning to sanitizing facilities to establishing other protocols to make sure that when we do open that our people come in and the buildings are safe. The environment is right, and that people leave healthy,” said Heard.
