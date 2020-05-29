Albany outreach center offers free summer food program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to COVID-19, Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be unable to host its long-time summer program for Dougherty County kids.
Fortunately, Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center, Inc. will be able to continue to provide a free summer food program for youth ages 1-18.
Program Manager Leslie Heard says that in the past, not only did they provide meals for the community outreach center, but also for the city of Albany Parks and Recreation Department, Albany Area YMCA’s after school program, and the East Baker Historical Society.
“For the past several years now, the community outreach center has been approved sponsors with Bright from the Start Summer Feeding Program. And because of this pandemic, the Bright from the Start has an emergency feeding program that will expand to June 30. With the emergency feeding program, they have relaxed a lot of their qualifications,” said Heard.
Children ages 18 and under are able to participate.
The meals can be picked up at several locations, beginning Monday. Each site will have 200 hot supper meals, packaged, and ready for pickup.
“And most of them are located in school parking lots, where the children can walk up and grab a plate and keep going. And then, on June 8, we’re going to begin a drive-thru grab and go at the church whereas when parents are getting off from work because we understand a lot of people are back at work when they get off from work, they can drive through the church and pick up meals,” said Heard.
Meals can be picked up in the parking lot of the following locations:
- Turner Elementary School, located at 2001 Leonard Avenue, from 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Jordan’s Crossing, located at 1501 Alabama Avenue, from 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Morningside Elementary School, located at 120 Sunset Lane, from 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
- DCSS Life Lab, located at 722 Corn Avenue, from 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Albany High School, located at 801 West Residence Avenue, from 4 p.m.-4:30. p.m.
The program is on Monday-Friday during the month of June.
An additional 1,000 grab and go meals will be distributed beginning June 8 at 5 p.m. at Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 302 Adkins Street.
It is drive-thru only.
The church said they ask that each driver try to have proof of the number of children in the household.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.