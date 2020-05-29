ABAC sets August re-opening

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) President David Bridges and staff are making plans for students to return to the familiar campus setting when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College opens the fall semester Aug. 12.
But officials say that students should not expect business as usual.
“Our institutional priority is to return to face-to-face instruction, but it will be far from a return to normal,” said Bridges, the longest-serving president among the 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia (USG).
“We are taking extensive measures for the safety of our students and our employees in the classrooms, the offices, the residence halls, and the dining hall. Right now, we are going through an extraordinary planning process,” Bridges said.
ABAC and the state's other colleges and universities moved to online classes for the final weeks of the spring semester when the pandemic hit. All summer term classes are also online.
“These are unprecedented times,” Bridges said. “We are dealing with complex directions from many sources including the governor’s office, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the USG and others. When the fall semester begins, we want to be ready.”
Bridges said changes will be evident, such as the number of students in a class to their proximity to each other when they eat in the dining hall. Social distancing will be the norm, not the exception.
“Our primary mission is to teach students,” Bridges said. “We are working daily on a plan to do that.”
