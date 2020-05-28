Valdosta man arrested in drug seizure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On May 22, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Seth Place.
Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the area about drug sales.
During the search warrant, detectives seized approximately 413 grams of marijuana, 118 whole pills of Alprazolam, over 100 partial pills of Alprazolam, and money.
Marviq Richardson was arrested at the home and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a schedule IV narcotic with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects
“Citizens who live in this neighborhood are tired of this narcotics activity occurring around their residences. We are appreciative that they are coming forward and providing out department with this information," said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.