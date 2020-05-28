Updates to ambulances save Lee Co. thousands in tax dollars

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders said taxpayers are saving thousands of dollars as renovations continue on their ambulances.
“It’s huge. We’re certainly thankful for it,” said Fire Chief David Forrester. “It allows our responders to have nice new equipment but most importantly, equipment that is reliable to get to the emergency calls.”
Responders are familiar with most of the new equipment except for one new addition — the backup camera.
“A lot of times we’re in driveways of residential areas where the driveways are narrow, hard to get out and the camera really helps us to be able to get out safely," said Forrester.
The vehicles are being updated by a company out of Atlanta.
"And (they) take the box off of the ambulance and reuse just the box and put it on a brand new chassis truck and they redo the box. So you virtually have a brand new ambulance,” explained Billy Mathis, the chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Leaders said the 12-year-old vehicles needed it and they are saving cash by going this route instead of buying brand new vehicles.
“And we save the taxpayers about $60,000 per ambulance. So after five ambulances, we will have saved the taxpayers about $300,000 which is enough to buy a new fire truck,” said Mathis.
There is an ambulance at all five stations in Lee County and each one will get the needed updates.
Chief Forrester said three have been completed with two more to go.
