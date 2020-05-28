South Main parking lot enhancements complete in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After months of construction, a once-blighted area has been transformed into a scenic parking lot in downtown Moultrie.
This newly renovated parking lot is in the center of downtown Moultrie.
It's a place that provides easy access to the shops and restaurants, and future downtown apartments.
City leaders said before construction, this space had many issues.
It was filled with debris and trash and had drainage problems.
The South Main parking lot is located on Main Street and 2nd Avenue.
It's the third parking area to undergo major renovations.
Mayor Bill McIntosh told WALB this improvement will entice residents and visitors to come downtown.
“This enhancement is going to be a great addition to making our downtown more viable and look better and more friendly for our merchants and our visitors downtown,” said McIntosh.
McIntosh said there are several other projects in the works for this parking lot and downtown.
He said they’re planning on adding a second breezeway and bench seating.
Within the next year, they hope to install security cameras and WiFi.
He told us these projects are vital to the stability and growth of their community.
