Phoebe releases Thursday’s COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released their COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 28.
As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 59
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 363
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 98
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
Normally, Phoebe honors nurses monthly with DAISY Awards for outstanding care provided to patients. The DAISY Foundation said they are committed to recognizing extraordinary nurses and fostering relationships between nurses, patients, and families.
Since DAISY ceremonies have been postponed, Phoebe honored all nurses as a group as DAISY nurses Thursday and distributed cupcakes to all nurses at its main and north campuses.
“I am extremely proud of how the entire Phoebe family has worked together to provide the care and service our community needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “From environmental services workers to respiratory therapists, from surgeons to our supply team – every person continues to play a vital role. Of course, that includes our outstanding team of nurses. The World Health Organization designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, and the American Nurses Association declared May as Nurses Month. Unfortunately, our COVID-19 response has pre-empted some of the recognition activities we had planned for our nurses. As May winds down, we want to make sure every nurse understands how much we appreciate them, and how grateful our patients are for the quality, compassionate care they provide every day. Our nurses are true warriors, and they help keep us ‘Phoebe Strong.’”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.