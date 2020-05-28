Number of leadership changes in store for DCSS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the current school year wraps up, Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer is preparing for the new school year and it starts with some changes happening this summer.
The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) top academic official is set to retire next month.
Dr. Ufot Inyang is the district’s chief academic officer and an associate superintendent.
“He is the epitome of a servant leader and has had an impact on students at every level of our district. It has been a pleasure having him on the team and I’m convinced that his service will have a lasting impact on our district for years to come,” Dyer said.
Dyer added it will be almost impossible to replace him.
The former teacher and principal worked with the district for more than 27 years.
Inyang helped guide and direct the district’s academic services division, which oversees the district’s curriculum and instruction, assessment and accountability departments, as well as its exceptional students program and English speakers of other languages (ESOL) program, for the past six years.
Two other DCSS employees are moving into leadership roles within the school system.
Dr. Chara Willaford will take the helm of Lincoln Elementary Magnet as the new principal on July 1.
Right now, she heads the district’s leadership and capacity department.
“Dr. Willaford is a proven leader and administrator who, I believe, will continue the tradition of academic excellence at Lincoln while engaging parents in new and innovative ways,” Dyer said.
Prior to coming to Dougherty County, Willaford was the principal at Sims Elementary School in Rockdale County, where she served for four years.
Dr. Shawn Davidson, who was the principal, is moving out of state to be closer to family.
Dr. Anita Mathis is now the principal of Alice Coachman Elementary.
Mathis has been an educator since 1995 in districts across the state and will replace Melissa Brubaker, who is leaving Alice Coachman.
“Dr. Mathis has a great reputation among her colleagues across the state and I’m confident her experience as an administrator will help the employees and students at Alice Coachman continue to grow,” Dyer said.
Mathis is currently the principal at Trojan Academy Achievement Center.
Prior to that, she served as the principal and assistant principal of Hunt Elementary School in Fort Valley.
She’s also served as deputy principal and STEM coordinator at Peach County High School, instructional lead teacher at Bloomfield Middle School in the Bibb County School District, assistant principal at Lamar County Middle School in Lamar County Public Schools, an eighth grade science teacher at Banks Stephens Middle School in Monroe County and a seventh grade teacher at Stewart-Quitman Middle-High School in Stewart County.
Mathis holds a Ph.D., from Mercer University where she also earned her T-7 Georgia Certification.
She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in middle grades education from Fort Valley State University.
