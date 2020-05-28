My Senior: Rebecca Jinwright

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Tift County.
Rebecca Jinwright played Volleyball for the Blue Devils.
In her time, she took home three straight All-Region honors and helped the Blue Devils find two playoff appearances.
Although Rebecca didn’t play a Spring Sport this season, she gives us a unique perspective on how some Seniors feel the pain of those who didn’t get to finish out their seasons.
“I honestly, I would be devastated if the season got cut short or if we completely didn’t get to play any games," said Rebecca. "Some teams only got a game or two in. That’s just, It’s heartbreaking honestly.”
Rebecca will be heading to ABAC in the Fall.
