Moultrie Police Department curbing crime with the help of police dog

Moultrie Police Department curbing crime with the help of a police dog
By Paige Dauer | May 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 7:18 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - To help cut down on crime in Moultrie, the police department is bringing back their K-9 unit.

Officer Dylan Thompson was recently matched with a police dog named Zorro.

He and Zorro spent nine weeks training on various things, including tracking and drug recognition.

Thompson said it’s immensely beneficial to have a multi-skilled police dog in the department.

Zorro is a part of the Special Operations Division.

On his first day on the job, he alerted to a vehicle with illegal narcotics and a gun inside.

Thompson says having a K-9 will help minimize the amount of crime in the area and strengthen community relations.

Dylan Thompson, K-9 Handler at Moultrie Police Department (Source: WALB)
Dylan Thompson, K-9 Handler at Moultrie Police Department (Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)

“It’s going to help make everyone’s neighborhoods safer, it’s going to make people feel like they can do things that maybe they didn’t before. It’s going to be a more positive influence on the neighborhoods as to some of the issues that we’re currently having,” said Thompson.

Currently, Thompson is the only K-9 handler at the department.

He said if you see him and Zorro out and about in the community, feel free to ask them questions.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.