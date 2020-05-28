Moultrie Police Department curbing crime with the help of police dog

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - To help cut down on crime in Moultrie, the police department is bringing back their K-9 unit.
Officer Dylan Thompson was recently matched with a police dog named Zorro.
He and Zorro spent nine weeks training on various things, including tracking and drug recognition.
Thompson said it’s immensely beneficial to have a multi-skilled police dog in the department.
Zorro is a part of the Special Operations Division.
On his first day on the job, he alerted to a vehicle with illegal narcotics and a gun inside.
Thompson says having a K-9 will help minimize the amount of crime in the area and strengthen community relations.
“It’s going to help make everyone’s neighborhoods safer, it’s going to make people feel like they can do things that maybe they didn’t before. It’s going to be a more positive influence on the neighborhoods as to some of the issues that we’re currently having,” said Thompson.
Currently, Thompson is the only K-9 handler at the department.
He said if you see him and Zorro out and about in the community, feel free to ask them questions.
