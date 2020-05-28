Mitchell County grocery giveaway happens Friday

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - For those in need of food in Mitchell County, two organizations have teamed up to help!
On Friday, May 29th from 9-11AM, there is a free grocery giveaway.
It is first-come, first serve in two locations.
If you’re in Baconton, it’s happening at Saint James Baptist Church, on Martin Luther King Jr Drive, NE.
In Camilla, at the Mitchell County DFCS office on West Oakland Ave.
This in partnership with the Saint James Baptist Church, The Mitchell County Community Development Corp. and United Way.
Again, all food is first come, first served.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.