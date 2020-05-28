Mars Wrigley gives thousands in grants to Phoebe Foundation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mars Wrigley has announced it will donate a $25,000 grant to the Phoebe Foundation to support frontline workers.
The press release said the Mars Wrigley Foundation supports the work of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Southwest Georgia.
As part of its COVID-19 relief efforts, the foundation is providing assistance to Phoebe Putney Health System employees and emergency response efforts, the press release states.
Mars Wrigley officials said their company has also donated its products to Phoebe, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Pretoria Fields to say, ‘thank you’ for their work fighting the coronavirus in Albany.
