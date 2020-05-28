Mars Wrigley gives thousands in grants to Phoebe Foundation

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace | May 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 8:40 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mars Wrigley has announced it will donate a $25,000 grant to the Phoebe Foundation to support frontline workers.

“We are committed to the communities where we live and work, especially during this unprecedented time, by responding to the needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through our Mars Wrigley Foundation, we are providing emergency grants to local charitable organizations with the aim to support our communities in need.”
A press release from Mars, Inc. Public Affairs sent to WALB by Albany Commissioner B.J. Fletcher

The press release said the Mars Wrigley Foundation supports the work of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Southwest Georgia.

As part of its COVID-19 relief efforts, the foundation is providing assistance to Phoebe Putney Health System employees and emergency response efforts, the press release states.

Mars Wrigley officials said their company has also donated its products to Phoebe, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Pretoria Fields to say, ‘thank you’ for their work fighting the coronavirus in Albany.

