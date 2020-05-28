Lowndes sheriff beefs up canine unit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk returned to office, he directed changes within the sheriff’s office canine unit. Through those changes and with a vast amount of community support, the unit has added three more trained law enforcement dogs.
One the new dogs, canine “Saft,” was bought by the SAFT Cooperation and donated to the sheriff’s office.
Once the canine unit was fully staffed, Paulk placed a priority on the dilapidated kennels to ensure the safety of the dogs housed there, according to the sheriff’s office.
Again through massive public support and the use of inmate labor, renovations totaling approximately $200,000 were completed with minimal investment by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said renovations were greatly assisted and made possible by donations from its community partners, which include Home Depot, Lowes, Mackey Lumber, Will Insulation, Valdosta Electric, Lowndes Electric, H&S Supply, Flemming Williams, Sherwin Williams Paint, Culpepper Plumbing, Scruggs Concrete, Reams Concrete, Connell Cabinets and many others.
With the addition of staff and the remodeling complete, the sheriff’s office said it was time to put its skills to work.
In November 2019, a group of handlers and canines from the sheriff’s office competed in the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Nationals in Okaloosa County, Fla. finishing fourth nationally as an agency team.
The sheriff’s office team consisted of Sgt. Herb Bennett (K-9 Thanos), Deputy Justin Tucker (K-9 Hyde), Deputy Keenon Green (K-9 Nya), Deputy Mike Welch (K-9 Saft) and Deputy Joe Suhr (K-9 Kiki).
While at the nationals, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was selected to host the 2021 United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Nationals. Not only will the sheriff’s office host the Patrol Dog Nationals, but for the first time in many years, the sheriff’s office was approved to host the Detection Nationals at the same time. Approximately 200-300 law enforcement dog teams from across the nation will converge on Lowndes County in 2021.
The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the USPCA, will need a major amount of community support in all forms. Including sponsors, product donations for raffles and volunteering.
If you are interested in supporting the trials, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or call (229) 560-3648.
