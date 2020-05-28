Lowndes sheriff beefs up canine unit

While at the nationals, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was selected to host the 2021 United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Nationals. Not only will the sheriff’s office host the Patrol Dog Nationals, but for the first time in many years, the sheriff’s office was approved to host the Detection Nationals at the same time. Approximately 200-300 law enforcement dog teams from across the nation will converge on Lowndes County in 2021.