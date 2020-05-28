Levi Knop Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded to 3 players

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Since 18-year-old Levi Knop was killed in a car crash on his way to school nearly a year and a half ago, the motto, Live Like Levi, has encompassed the Thomasville community.
The Levi Knop Memorial Scholarship Fund was designed to honor a Thomasville High School baseball player who embodies who Levi was.
“Levi was always taking the younger guys and making them feel welcomed and helping them with whatever they needed. So, we look for that,” said Joy Knop, Levi’s mother.
Joy, who’s also a 6th-grade teacher at Scholars Academy, told us the scholarship ensures Levi will never be forgotten in the classroom or on the diamond.
“Because it’s a mother’s wish to keep their child’s legacy alive. Especially, in a situation like this where Levi should still be here,” said Joy.
Joy told us the scholarship is set-up for one person.
However, this year they decided to grant it to three players, who all played a crucial part in Levi’s life and understands what it means to “Be a Levi”.
“They were such a big part of Levi’s life. And they just exemplified what it was like to live like Levi, what it is like to live like Levi,” said Joy.
And even after all the players who personally knew Levi graduate, Joy told us she’ll make sure his love for others and passion for the game is known.
“From sixth grade until they graduate I will make sure that even though they did not know Levi, that they know Levi,” said Joy.
Joy told us the scholarship is awarded at the end of every school year.
You can contribute to the fund here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.