Lee Co. firm on exit from Rails to Trails project

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners still plan to pass on the Rails to Trail project.
The topic was on The Lee County Commission’s agenda Tuesday night.
Lee County leadership said not much was discussed about it.
Billy Mathis, the Lee County Commission chairman, said they’re out and they can’t make it any clearer.
"There’s just nothing for us to talk about. We’re not a party to the contract. With the trail organization threatening litigation, we’re just washing our hands of the project,“ said Mathis.
City of Albany leaders are standing united with Lee County. Commissioner Chad Warbington said they recently spoke to South Georgia Rails to Trails officials and said he told them that they are not moving forward without Lee County.
Warbington said that conversation was last week.
On Wednesday, he said they have to continue to have conversations with South Georgia Rails to Trails about the project.
However, Warbington said they haven’t spoken to Lee County about it lately.
Warbington said the project is not high on the city’s priority list and he doesn’t believe it’s high on Albany residents’ list either.
“Citizens are still asking, ‘Why do we need a trail?’ I want them to ask when," said Warbington.
Rails to Trails has not immediately responded to our request for comment.
According to a letter that was sent to Lee Co. commissioners, South Georgia Rails to Trails is willing to work with Lee County, the City of Albany and other governmental entities to complete the goal.
