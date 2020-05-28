Heroes Among Us: Sgt. Darryl Benton, Jr.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates recognize the Heroes Among Us by spotlighting an active duty man or woman, a veteran, or a fallen hero.
Sgt. Darryl Benton, Jr. has spent seven years in the National Guard, including a tour in Afghanistan, but the battle he and his fellow soldiers are fighting in Southwest Georgia right now hits home.
"Whenever there were storms or anything in Albany and the state got activated, I was there," Sgt. Benton said of his hometown of Albany's recent brushes with hardship.
When returning from a deployment in Afghanistan, he and his fellow soldiers were greeted with a hardship few saw coming.
"We came straight into the COVID-19," he explained. "No one was expecting that to happen."
He answered the call, and has been serving on one of the Georgia National Guard’s infection control teams, battling the coronavirus on the front lines.
"It's an invisible enemy, but it is an enemy because it is taking us out," Sgt. Benton said. "At the same time, like all other enemies, it can be beaten."
They go into long-term care facilities like nursing homes and personal care homes across Georgia.
Their goal is to disinfect the entire building, and now, to test every single long-term care facility resident and staff member in the state.
So, he comes face to face with residents who very well may have COVID-19.
"You're already in the mindset that you're trying to help the other person," he explained. "You don't know who has it or who doesn't, just like when you're going into Walmart. You have to treat everybody as if they have it."
Thursday at 11 p.m. on WALB News 10, in this month’s “Heroes Among Us,” hear about the family member Sgt. Benton draws inspiration from every time he steps into a nursing home.
