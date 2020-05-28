Georgia Mentor opens new office in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Mentor just recently opened up an office in Valdosta. This mentor network is a child-placing agency that works with the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).
Their goal is to find homes for children who are in need. They also provide services for children who have emotional and behavioral needs.
Their focus in Valdosta will primarily be at-risk youth and possible adoption for them.
“And there’s so many things we are going to be doing to get more foster parents in our area. Our focus, of course, is keeping kids here in Valdosta. And I say that often, the importance of keeping kids in Lowndes County, or Brooks County or Cook County, any county within bridge eleven is because of the fact a lot of these children have to go elsewhere,” said Berinda Hollis Nwakamma, Program Director for Georgia Mentor.
Their next step is to have as many families and more foster parents in region 11. They want to avoid having children moved to different homes around the state. That can cause more trauma to the child.
The organization wants to make sure these kids can stay in the same school so they are close to their friends. They want to provide some normalcy even though they will be in a new home.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor or foster parent, you can call Kaliah Collins at (229) 300-2608.
As a new start-up office, COVID-19 has impacted their workflow. They’ve canceled events and currently, there are no home visits. They’ve had to get more tech-savvy and improvise.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.