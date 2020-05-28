Georgia Mentor opens new office in Valdosta

“And there’s so many things we are going to be doing to get more foster parents in our area. Our focus, of course, is keeping kids here in Valdosta. And I say that often, the importance of keeping kids in Lowndes County, or Brooks County or Cook County, any county within bridge eleven is because of the fact a lot of these children have to go elsewhere,” said Berinda Hollis Nwakamma, Program Director for Georgia Mentor.