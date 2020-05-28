A few more rainy days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a mostly dry afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are ramping up this evening. As the storms roll through some may become strong-severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. The tropical connection continues Friday and Saturday with more rain and thunderstorms.
Saturday's rain will be the last round for awhile. The second half of the weekend looks fantastic. Behind a cold front drier air quickly returns. Look for an extended dry stretch with tons of sunshine and near average temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s while lows drop from the low 70s to mid 60s. Humidity drops but gradually builds through the week.
