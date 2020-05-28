Downtown Bainbridge slowly begins to reopen

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Bainbridge is slowly reopening and leaders said people are excited to be back downtown, but they’ve had some challenges as they move toward reopening.
Special Events Coordinator Laura Brown said they’re trying to keep everyone uplifted, as they work towards some sense of normalcy.
With restaurants, retail stores and salons now open, she said they have all been great in adjusting to this new normal and sticking to guidelines.
Brown said it’s been more of a struggle, though, as many downtown events had to be canceled.
“You know, it’s been difficult just because community members and people want to see things going on, especially downtown, but it’s just not the right time yet. It’s just a different time. You know, as a community, we have to pull together and be supportive of each other and figure things out,” said Brown.
Brown said Bainbridge is very fortunate to have a supportive community through all of this.
The city has talked about lining up a few events if guidelines and restrictions are lifted and they’re hoping to have an event downtown within a few months.
