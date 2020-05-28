Could Autry State Prison be closing?

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Autry State Prison in Pelham could be at risk of closing because of budget cuts.
The Department of Corrections has confirmed its recommendation to close some facilities.
WALB News 10 spoke with Mitchell County State Representative Joe Campbell. He said he understands there are some budget problems, but if Autry State Prison were to close, he said it would be detrimental for so many people in Southwest Georgia.
“I’ll tell you, it’s not just Mitchell County, there are people that work at that facility that are from Dougherty County, from Colquitt, from Thomas. I know, probably even more reaching than that," said District 171 Representative Joe Campbell.
Surprised is what Campbell said he felt when he heard about recommendations to close some facilities.
“I know that Autry has been mentioned, but from what we can tell, ironclad decisions have not been made as to which ones,” said Rep. Campbell.
In addition to the impacts on the county and surrounding areas, the prison’s fire department would be at risk as well.
“That is another big factor in the closing that would be detrimental to not only Mitchell County but around,” said Campbell.
Campbell said if this 10-man fire unit that covers primarily Mitchell County were to close, their insurance rates may go up because it is such a good fire department.
“From a real standpoint, the biggest things would be, any fires that are occurring, particularly out in the county, they are a major player in that,” explained Rep. Campbell.
Campbell said that overall, while they don’t have much information and nothing is definite, they’re doing their best to prevent the prison from shutting down.
“It’s a lot of jobs. In Southwest Georgia, we don’t need that, we need all the jobs we can get," said Rep. Campbell.
