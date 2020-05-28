Chehaw gives update on reopening amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw has now had its zoo back open for a week now.
Executive Director Tommy Gregors said this time of year is usually the busiest for Chehaw.
He said because of the pandemic, that is not the case this year.
Gregors said he is excited that Chehaw is back open to the public.
“We had a good crowd it was not as many people as we had the same week last year over the Memorial Day weekend, but it was a good attendance and I think it has been very well received by the community,” said Gregors.
All of Chehaws employees are being asked health-related questions and getting their temperatures taken before they start their shifts.
They are also wearing masks.
Gregors said Chehaw has put in proactive measures to ensure everyone is safe.
“Making sure we could social distance. Getting all our signage up just, so we can encourage our visitors to practice safe distances. Wear their mask if they are up around close groups. We wanted to make sure all of our employees were protected,” said Gregors.
Gregors said Chehaw is looking to find a safe way that the community can interact with the animals at the zoo.
“We won’t be able to do our up-close personal encounters with animals. We are looking at ways to do that in the future and hope to be able to announce that coming up soon,” said Gregors.
Gregors said he is excited that Chehaw will be hosting summer camps this year for the youth. He said those spots have been filling up quickly.
