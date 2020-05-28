2 charged with making, passing phony checks in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Leesburg police arrested a man and a woman who are charged with making and passing phony checks to several businesses, stealing thousands of dollars.
Investigators said they believe Cody Thomas and Patricia Mormon have been passing phony checks across South Georgia and North Florida.
The Leesburg Police Department is now contacting other police to see how many businesses might have been swindled.
Thomas and Mormon are being held in the Lee County Jail and are charged with multiple counts of forgery.
On Tuesday night, Leesburg police officers arrested the two and seized 50 counterfeit checks and corresponding fake IDs that police said they were using to rip off stores for large amounts of money.
“Well over $1,000 and that is just one business,” said Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh.
Police said the two were passing the phony checks, writing them for a larger amount than their purchase as well as buying big tickets items from franchise businesses, then returning them at other locations for a cash refund.
Police said they are investigating similar crimes in Albany, Moultrie, Cairo, Thomasville and Sylvester. However, they said they suspect that more of Leesburg’s businesses were victims.
“We’re asking if any other agency has had checks in these routing numbers or drawn on this bank or passed by any of these individuals, if they would contact us. We would like to know so we can see how far the rabbit hole goes,” said Prokesh.
Police suspect Thomas and Mormon could be part of a bigger operation that is well organized and passing phony checks across a large area.
Officers seized sophisticated printers that they were using to make the checks and realistic looking Georgia drivers licenses.
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for more information about the suspects and the phony checks. Anyone with any information, or believes they may have been a victim, is asked to (229) 759-6464.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.