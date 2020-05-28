APD wants help solving boat landing break-ins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for tips from the community in solving a series of car break-ins that happened Memorial Day at the Cleve Cox Boat Landing off Philema Road, according to APD.
Numerous valuables, including purses, credit cards, cash, and firearms, and ammunition were stolen, and APD wants the suspects off the streets.
Police responded and spoke with game wardens of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to interview victims and notify them of the crimes.
A Chevrolet Equinox, a Dodge Ram 3500 truck, a Toyota Tacoma, and a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck were vandalized and broken into.
Guns and ammo were taken from one vehicle, including a Howell .223 rifle with 39x50 scope loaded with hollow-point bullets and a Smith & Wesson Military-Police .380 pistol, loaded with full metal jacket bullets, and two boxes of .223 caliber rounds.
If you have any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, and you could receive a reward.
