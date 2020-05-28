Albany, Dougherty Co. receives 50K masks from state

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received 50,000 masks from the state governor’s office for residents in Albany and Dougherty County.
The masks were sent after County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp on the immediate need and shortage of masks in the area.
“I want to offer my sincerest thanks and appreciation to Gov. Kemp and his staff for the generous donation of masks to protect the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County,” said Cohilas. “In order to help our part of the state continue to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than essential for us to arm our residents with every resource possible to protect themselves and their neighbors.”
Said Kemp: “Over the past few months, our team has worked closely with community leaders across Georgia, including Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and his colleagues, to fight the spread of COVID-19 and get critically needed resources to Georgians. We deeply appreciate our strong partnership with local officials throughout this effort to protect the health and well-being of all Georgians.”
GEMA Director Homer Bryson said the agency continues to respond to the needs of Dougherty County by sourcing and distributing PPE.
“We are working hard to meet the challenge of ensuring counties have critical resources to keep their citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bryson said.
