Albany commissioner’s missing business sign found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, WALB News 10 told you about a missing sign that was believed to have been stolen from in front of B.J.'s Cafeteria Style Buffet in Albany.
The sign was found and our story helped B.J. Fletcher, the owner of the restaurant and Albany city commissioner, find out who took it in the first place.
Albany neighboring property owner Bob Brooks called WALB News 10 and B.J. Fletcher to let us know that he took the sign.
Surveillance video showed Brook’s van when he took the sign.
Brooks said he actually owns that stretch of property where Fletcher's sign was hung, not the shopping center owner that B.J. had received permission from.
Brooks returned Fletcher’s sign, and now they are working out an agreement about sign privileges.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.