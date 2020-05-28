Albany City Commission approves program to help small businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners approved a small business relief program on Tuesday.
The funding program totals to $700,000.
That total was made up from $350,000 from the Community Development Block Grant and $350,000 from city reserve funds.
Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said there are qualifications that each business will have to meet before they receive any funding.
“The qualifications are just mainly that you need to be a business that is inside the city limits and you need to have the proper documentation, which will be taken up by community economic development and you will be able to receive a grant between $2,500 and $10,000, based on their formula,” said Young.
Young said he hopes businesses will use the money a certain way.
“We are really hoping that the business owners will utilize these funds to make their businesses safe for themselves, customers by helping them purchase PPE (personal protective equipment). Helping them design their businesses to be safer,” said Young.
WALB is still working to find out where businesses can go to apply for this funding.
