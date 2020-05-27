Worth Co. school board hires new superintendent

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - At a called meeting Tuesday night, the Worth County Board of Education hired Dr. Shannon Norfleet as the system’s new superintendent.
The board also approved a contract to hire outgoing superintendent Bill Settle as a special assistant to Norfleet.
The board then went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
Norfleet comes to Sylvester after serving as the principal of Thomasville High School.
Watch the full meeting below:
Norfleet was one of three finalists for the superintendent role.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.