Valdosta man arrested after threatening officer on social media

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after making derogatory comments on social media towards a Valdosta officer.
On May 20, police said they responded to the 2900 block of Calloway Circle around 12:55 p.m., looking for a suspect who was involved in a dispute at another location.
While on the scene, detectives said they smelled strong odor marijuana in the residence. Officers then applied for a search warrant.
While waiting for the search warrant, a crowd began to gather in the area, yelling and taunting officers on the scene, according to police.
Police said Jeruhme Marshall, 19, began live-streaming the situation on a social media outlet. During his streaming, police said Marshall made derogatory comments towards a detective on the scene, even showing the detective and identifying the vehicle that he drove.
Police said also solicited other people to commit an act of violence towards the detective.
On Friday, detectives obtained a search warrant for Marshall for criminal solicitation.
Marshall turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail.
“It is deeply disturbing that when our officers and detectives are doing their jobs, that this offender used social media to make threats towards them. Our department took the threats seriously and I am proud of the work our officers and detectives did to ensure that this offender is held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.