Tift Co. woman requests return of stolen Georgia Bulldog statues

ELDORADO, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County woman is asking for her beloved statues to be brought back to their rightful home, her “dawg” house.
“I’ve been doing them for probably about ten years. But I’ve got one that’s up closer to the doghouse that I brought back from Athens, Georgia probably about, I’d say, 38 years ago,” said Dianne Proctor, owner of Georgia Bulldog statues.
Proctor has been collecting Georgia Bulldog statues for about 10 years.
She said about 10 went missing just a few days ago.
“We had a total of 10 that got stolen. Yeah, about three or four days ago,” said Proctor.
She said one bulldog was very special to her.
“But the Larry Munson bulldog was very dear to my momma. Her family brought it all the way from Athens and gave it to her for her birthday,” said Proctor.
She is offering this message to anyone who may know where her missing bulldogs are.
“If you see my dawgs out there, please let me know on Facebook. I’m going to do this out of the kindness of my heart. I’m not going to press charges against nobody. I just want my dawgs home, because those dawgs brighten a lot of people’s lives when they come through. It makes their day. And, all I ask is just bring my dawgs home safe,” said Proctor.
Proctor is now setting up a surveillance system to catch any future bulldog thieves.
“I had a camera, but it was up there on the building, up closer to the house. And, the only thing I could see was the headlights. You could see the headlights, but that was it. But I have got a trail camera ordered. I’m going to try it and see how it does,” said Proctor.
Supporters from across the state have reached out on social media.
Proctor said she appreciates all her “Dawg Nation” fans.
“I just want to say, I appreciate all the love and the support that I’ve got from all the people that are members of our Facebook page, the Eldorado GA Bulldawg House. I’ve had people to volunteer to come down and help me put my stuff up when it gets ready. ‘Dawg Nation’ has come together to help us on this, and I want to say we really appreciate it," said Proctor.
Now Proctor is planning to file a report with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on her stolen items.
If you have any information about Proctor’s stolen Georgia Bulldog statues, you can contact her on Facebook here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.