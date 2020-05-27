Thomasville YMCA to follow summer camp safety guidelines set by state

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Summer camp is already underway at the YMCA in Thomasville.
“We are taking numerous measures to enhance the safety of both the staff and the children that are going to be participating in summer camps,” said CEO Tom Everett.
He said they’ll be following the around 30 guidelines for summer camps announced by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“One of the big ones for us will be not mixing groups of kids. You know, feeding the kids, making sure that kids aren’t intermingling at times when meals are being served, and things like that,” said Everett.
While it may be a challenge to keep kids social distancing, Everett told us they’ll make sure everyone is following the rule to the best of their ability.
Parents will also see a change in what routes they'll be taking to drop-off and pick-up this summer.
“We’re not going to be able to do any bus transportation. No field trips, which is a normal part of our camp experience. We are asking parents to drop-off and pick up at the camp location,” Everett told us.
While safety was the main driver in all of the decisions they made to open, children needing an outlet after sheltering-in-place was also a large component.
“We weren’t going to do it if we couldn’t do it safely. Kids have been quarantined, and for their growth and development, mentally and physically, they need to be out and around other kids, and doing that safely, of course,” said Everett.
Their childcare program, set-up due to the pandemic, is something Everett said was helpful in setting safety precautions and giving them the experience to safely conduct camp this summer.
“Those that are willing to put their faith in the 'Y' to offer a safe and fun camp experience, we want to deliver on that," Everett explained.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.