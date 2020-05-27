Thomasville City Council approves loan to replace water, sewage mains

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville will soon begin replacing many water and sewage mains across the city.
This comes after the city council approved a more than $2 million loan.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan will be used to fund the construction of water mains across the city.
“Total funding in the amount of the loan is 2.5 million. We have a lot of aging water mains and also asbestos cement water mains," said City Engineer Wayne Newsome.
Newsome said after working for years, the water mains are starting to fail. He said this construction is included in the 10-year plan developed to replace the infrastructure, among other city repairs.
“It’s an ongoing process, not only for water and sewer but for street improvements as well. On the map, all those streets that were colored purple, those were water mains that we replaced in advance of the resurfacing,” explained Newsome.
Issues like a cement pipe gone bad on West Jackson Street is why Newsome said this loan and construction is especially necessary for the city.
“Oh it’s a big need. The city of Thomasville has been around a long time. We’ve done a ton of work, but there’s always a ton of work to do,” said Newsome.
About $750,000 of the loan is eligible for principal forgiveness.
