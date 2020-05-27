Thomas Co. Boys & Girls Club stays connected to children with community ride-around

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Boys & Girls Club is doing all it can to stay connected with the community during the pandemic.
“It’s been a plus, real positive for us,” said Teen Unit Director Saundra Austin.
Two days a week, the staff at the Thomas County Boys & Girls Club takes a trip to different neighborhoods, keeping the connection with children they no longer get to see as often.
“The kids were so excited to see us and the staff was just as excited,” said Austin.
With their doors now closed, like most organizations, staff said they had to think outside of the box when the pandemic hit.
“We loaded up both of our Boys & Girls Club vehicles, the bus and the van, just so that the staff can be distanced from each other and that has proven to be a big plus for us,” explained Austin.
During this round-up, they gave out snacks, answered any questions for parents and gave updated information on their virtual programs, including lessons like art, cooking sessions, dance and basketball drills.
Youth Development Professional Gwen Scott-Morrow said they’ve received great responses since starting these visits.
“I’ve spoken with several parents and they’re very appreciative that we care or took the time," said Scott-Morrow.
“We’re just another listening ear and a friendly face for them to always be around," said Austin.
Executive Director Lee Wagner said everything they do with their children is based on the relationships they continue to nurture.
“We want to assure them that although we are not with them physically on a daily basis, that we are there for them,” said Wagner.
“The relationship matters, to them and to us," explained Scott-Morrow.
Continuing to join in helping the community during this difficult time for everyone.
“We truly believe that it takes a village and so we’re glad to step up and do our part in helping the children of the village," said Wagner.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.