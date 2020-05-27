Report: Albany nursing home fined $186K following unreported allegations of sexual abuse



It is truly unfortunate that this incident occurred in the Memory Support Unit (MSU) at PruittHealth-Palmyra. The safety, well-being and dignity of patients are top priorities for PruittHealth, and for that reason, we always invite families to discuss questions or concerns directly with us. In this instance, in an abundance of caution, patients involved were thoroughly assessed and did not show evidence of physical injury or trauma. Likewise, the families were given the opportunity to discuss the events and to express any concerns. At that time, the staff was thanked for their quick response and for keeping residents safe. Out of respect for all involved, we will only discuss additional details directly with the families. We thank them for their compassion and understanding in this emotionally complex and challenging situation.



PruittHealth Communications Department



