Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 numbers

“While COVID-19 remains a serious concern for our community and a vital focus of our health system, we want to stress that people should not delay care for other healthcare needs. We certainly do not want anyone to suffer needlessly because they do not realize the care they need is readily available to them," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Over the last several weeks, we have safely and successfully opened services that were curtailed during the height of the pandemic. We have worked closely with Phoebe and independent physicians to responsibly increase our surgical capacity, focusing on the most urgent cases first and expanding cautiously from there. Yesterday, our physician group saw 1,242 patients for in-person visits, the most since the crisis began. Patients can also request telehealth appointments by calling (229) 312-MYMD. We are taking precautions to ensure the safety of every patient during every visit, and – as always – we are proud and ready to serve the healthcare needs of the people of southwest Georgia."