My Senior: Michael Grimsley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Worth County.
Michael Grimsley started playing Soccer just before Middle School.
Fast forward 8 years, and Michael finds himself as a role model for the Rams soccer team.
In that time, Michael and the Rams battled it out for a chance to bring home a region title.
And this 2020 season, the Rams found themselves undefeated and a chance at championship banner.
Unfortunately, the season was cut short, but Michael will never forget those times of running with the Rams.
“It’s really unfortunate the way that it ended,' said Michael. "But, I know that we could went farther then we did. We porbably could have done a whole lot better in state this year then we did last year. But I’m extremely proud of us anyways for the little bit that we did.”
Michael will be entering into his career, but will always cherish those playing days.
