More rain for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with scattered light rain and warm 80s. Thunderstorms are off to a slow start however a few storms are possible through the evening. Otherwise warm and muggy overnight with lows around 70.
This wet weather pattern continues the rest of the week into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow and Friday with rain chances coming to end as a weak cold front slides through late Saturday.
Behind the front an unusual dry air mass Sunday. Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will provide a nice stretch of delightful spring conditions. Temperatures return to average as highs top mid-upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s. A gradual warm-up brings hot 90s late week.
On this Wednesday we’ve had two events of interest. Briefly Bertha became the second tropical storm of the season as it approached the South Carolina coast this morning. Bertha is inland and downgraded to a tropical depression as it soaks the Carolinas with very heavy rain. We’re just days away from the official June 1 start of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
And the scheduled historic launch of SpaceX was scrubbed due to bad weather. The next opportunity is Saturday, May 30, @3:22pm.
