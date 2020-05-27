Mandela Nelson signs with Thomas University via Zoom call amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one south Georgia high school athlete’s dreams are still coming true.
With social distancing guidelines still in effect, Mandela Nelson from Monroe High School signed with Thomas University over a Zoom call.
Nelson will run track and cross country for the Nighthawks in the fall.
Nelson’s dreams to run collegiately started after his first track meeting in 7th grade, where he broke the mile record.
He would continue to bring in titles over the next five years.
He said he chose TU because it’s a perfect fit.
“I think it was a good fit. I think it would be a good fit, because Coach Hutchinson, was basically like stuff I can improve in. And I think he believed in me and gave me a shot," said Nelson.
Nelson told us he can’t wait to join the Nighthawks.
