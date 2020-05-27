Lowndes Co. woman wanted by Homerville PD

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department (HPD) Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in finding a Lowndes County woman, who falsely used her sister’s name and date of birth during a traffic stop on May 17, according to police.
Takiyah Jeanetta Gibson, 34, was stopped in Homerville for speeding, according to HPD.
Police said during the traffic stop, Gibson provided officers with her sister’s name and date of birth because of Gibson currently having outstanding warrants for her arrest in Lowndes County.
Police said they believe Gibson may be in the Lowndes County area and she is wanted on the following charges:
- Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Obstructing or hindering a law-enforcement officer
- Identity fraud
- Speeding (misdemeanor)
- False statements and writings
Gibson is described as 5’6, 130 pounds and was last seen with short twists on her head.
If you know about Gibson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call your nearest law enforcement agency or the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.