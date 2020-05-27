Grady Co. early voters become accustomed to new machines, following guidelines during pandemic

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - It’s been more than a week since early voting began in Georgia.
Among other changes in place because of the pandemic, leaders say this is also the first time many voters in Grady County have been able to use the new machines.
“We only got two weeks in of early voting before they decided to postpone it,” said Chair Registrar, Malinda Butler.
She told us during the initial early voting for the presidential preference primary, many voters didn’t have a chance to experience the new machines.
Despite the delay for some, she said voters like this new process.
“They like being able to get a printout and see who they voted for,” said Butler.
While they do have poll workers in to answer questions and help during the process, they still have guidelines in place for the next week as voters come into the courthouse.
“Keep people six feet apart, do social distancing, and we’re only allowing two people in at a time to come in and vote. Most voters are coming in wearing a mask,” Butler told us.
Also, wiping down anything touched by voters or staff to continue the safety of everyone during the process.
Early voting will take place at the Grady County Courthouse, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday voting will be May 30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Early voting ends on June 5.
If you’d like to get a ballot mailed to you, you can call the registrars office at (229) 377-1897.
You will still have to go through the application process to have a ballot mailed to you.
Those ballots have to be in by June 9 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.