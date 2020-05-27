Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning and then again later this afternoon and into the evening. Storms later in the day have a Marginal Risk of producing strong winds and hail especially along and west of of the Flint River. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday afternoon and then scattered Saturday. A late season cold front brings an end to the rain chances by Sunday. Less humidity will also translate to cooler start in the mid 60s instead of the very muggy lower 70s. Daytime highs should stay in the 80s.