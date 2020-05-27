First Alert Weather Academy: South Ga. summer rainfall patterns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we transition into the summer months, we usually see scattered thunderstorms most afternoons.
But do you ever wonder why some people see the rainfall and others miss out altogether?
The differences lie in what triggers these precipitation events.
On average, July and August are typically our wettest months of the year.
In the winter and spring, we typically see larger-scale weather systems such as areas of low-pressure and fronts to initiate thunderstorms.
Of course, moisture, surface heating and lift are required to form every thunderstorm.
In the summer, we rely on the mesoscale or small-scale weather features, such as outflow boundaries and the sea-breeze from the Gulf of Mexico and sometimes the Atlantic.
The land heats up faster than the ocean, and as the cool breeze moves inland off the water, it can act as a mini cold front to develop thunderstorms, especially on those hot, humid summer days.
Some days the sea-breeze makes it into South Georgia, and other days it does not.
Other days, thunderstorms can just pop-up in random locations across the area.
There is always the chance for no rain and drought due to the influence from the Bermuda high-pressure ridge.
And, of course, there is always the threat from tropical storms and hurricanes that can result in widespread heavy rainfall and flooding in our area that can last for days, such as Alberto in 1994 and Fay in 2008.
