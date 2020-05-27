Coroner: Man killed in traffic incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reports that a man was killed early Wednesday morning on Sylvester Road.
The coroner said the unidentified white man was hit by a semi-truck while he was walking across the road in front of the old Cooper Tire Plant, which is across from Kitty’s Flea Market.
The call came in a little after 6 a.m., and the incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, and we will have more information when it becomes available.
