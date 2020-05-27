Community members host surprise parade to honor frontline nurses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Several people gathered outside the Dougherty County Health Department to surprise the nurses with a parade.
It was to honor them for their efforts in keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
“These nurses have been on this frontline since March, working six days straight each day without a break,” said Englewood Healthcare Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Barlow.
Barlow with Englewood Healthcare and other community partners gathered outside the Dougherty County Health Department to honor those who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We brought our patients here to get tested for COVID-19 and they had such a great experience and the nurses here are just so kind and generous with their time and fueling and dispelling those fears that our clients had,” said Barlow.
Barlow and several others showered about 10 nurses with gifts, thanking them for their service.
She said this was a small act token of appreciation and wants them to know their effort does not go unnoticed.
“Leaving the safety of their homes each and every day coming out here to keep our community safe and it is so important that we say thank you and keep them lifted throughout this pandemic,” said Barlow.
