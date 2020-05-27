Colquitt Regional Medical Center sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Over the past week, there have been 87 newly confirmed positive test results.
Hospital leaders said a majority of those cases are linked to a concentrated group of farmworkers.
CEO Jim Matney said no one required hospitalization and many were asymptomatic.
Matney said they notified the Southwest Georgia Public Health District, which then followed appropriate protocol with a visit to the known hotspot.
He encourages people to visit free testing sites or your local hospital if you believe you may have contracted the virus.
“Self-isolate, stay away from people if you’ve got a cough or fever or difficulty breathing, go to the emergency room. Right now, we’re running two emergency rooms. We’re running one for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, and we’ve got one where people who don’t have any symptoms can come through,” said Matney.
Colquitt Regional had 37 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its peak in late March and early April.
As of Wednesday, only nine of those patients remain hospitalized.
Matney said testing sites organized with the National Guard will begin closing throughout the state on Friday.
