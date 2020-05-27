Blight an issue in Albany as courts remain closed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Community members are still reporting blight and litter throughout Albany, but the courts are still closed due to COVID-19.
The courts in Albany are closed, meaning cases of blight can’t be handled right now, leaving a new problem for city leaders.
“We continue turning citations in, however, the citizens of this city and county cannot go into the courtroom until probably sometime next month,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jon Howard.
The courts may be closed, but the issue of blight and littering hasn’t stopped during the pandemic.
“We still have landlords evicting individuals from their property. So that’s a concern that they’re putting it out on the streets and once it’s on the street, of course, you have people who will go through it and scavenge it and scatter it,” said Howard.
Howard said he’s received numerous calls this year with complaints of old furniture, clothing and other eyesores across the community. But he said they haven’t been able to handle the cases in a courtroom.
“They’re putting it out and won’t call public works to pick it up. Within a matter of hours or days, the wind or rain is just going to blow it down the street.”
Howard said you can and should still report any issues. He said code enforcement officers are still responding to calls and issuing citations right now, but they’re asking people to be patient with the process.
“Our hands are tied because the courts are not in operation, so we just have to wait till that comes. You can give us a violation but we can’t take it to the court until the court opens back up,” Howard explained.
There is no set time for the judicial building to reopen at this time.
Howard also wants to remind people to continue social distancing, especially since he’s lost people close to him to the coronavirus.
“Several individuals who died from the coronavirus, I knew them personally, and some of those who were hospitalized or quarantined, I knew them personally. And it was mainly senior citizens. And that’s my concern,” said Howard.
Howard said he worries about the older population who may be quarantining alone.
“Sometimes they’re isolated. Make sure they’re safe and sound. They will follow social distancing, so what we’ve got to do is get these young folks to follow social distancing,” said Howard.
Howard said what they saw this weekend was a little alarming.
“Some of the parks, there were huge crowds of individuals playing basketball or just out grilling,” described Howard.
While people outside in groups of less than 10 are allowed, Howard said they still want to encourage people to wear masks when together.
“Social distancing will be the only way we can get a hold of this virus and not spread it,” Howard said.
Which leads to another concern about church services.
“You’ve got God in your heart and in your mind, and like they’re telling you, if you open church back up and you have long service, folks start sneezing and singing and shouting. You know that virus could be in one person,” said Howard.
Howard said another issue for parents will be finding safe activities for their kids this summer, especially because as of right now, the city’s public pools are closed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.