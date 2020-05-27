Albany YMCA to host summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is excited to be hosting summer camps this year for the youth.
Dan Gillan, the Albany Area YMCA CEO, said that it’s important that kids have a place to go this summer. He said he is excited to be able to have kids this summer to take part in their summer camps.
“We got a very active program this year. However, we are limiting the numbers to maintain social distancing," explained Gillan.
Gillan said the students will spread out at the main YMCA and at the sports park. He also said that the YMCA is working on making sure students still learn while they are at summer camp.
“We are working with United Way, using some of their grant money to support some academic development of the kids, trying to help minimize learning loss that occurs not only normally during the summer but as a result of the shelter in place and schools closing the last two months," said Gillan.
Gillan said all the students will have their temperatures taken and will have to answer health-related questions every day before they enter the Y.
“Governor Kemp gave us guidance and we are following that guidance explicitly to ensure the safety of the kids but to also give them that camp experience that kids look forward to in the summer," said Gillan.
Gillan said the YMCA’s pools will also be open this summer for the kids.
You can get more information about the programs at the Albany Area YMCA’s website.
