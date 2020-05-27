Albany organization feeds Phoebe workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Baptist Minister’s Conference fed 400 employees at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.
McKinley Drake, the president of the Albany Baptist Minister’s Conference, said it was important to make sure that the staff who are putting their lives on the line, know that they are appreciated.
“We really are thankful for the people on the frontlines that are risking themselves and their families. The least we could do was try to feed them for lunch today," said Drake.
Drake said some of the food boxes had BBQ ribs, BBQ chicken, grilled chicken, green beans and more.
He wants to encourage the community to continue to stay positive during this pandemic.
“Keep the faith. This is times of uncertainty but one that never changes is God. He is still the same yesterday, today and forevermore," said Drake.
Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner said he’s thankful for all the organizations that have helped feed the workers at Phoebe.
