8-year-old philanthropist making lemonade to raise money for good cause

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.
Ayden Battle, 8, is raising money to create a startup to help those affected by unforeseen challenges.
“I am selling the lemonade for cancer, coronavirus, and all the people that risk their lives for us,” said Battle. “When I was about four or five, I always saw lemonade stands on tv and cookie stands and it inspired me to do one."
“Ayden J’s Juice” is raising money to support cancer patients and first-responders that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The cups are for $2, the gallons are for about $10. This is the 12 ounce, this is what they use usually order to go,” said Battle.
Battle, with the help of his mom, has raised over $3,000 to support South Georgia during these trying times.
“I am exceptional proud of him, it is a lot of hard work. He perseveres. I can say, I am proud of him,” said Latoya Mercer, his mother.
Mercer said they will sponsor families in need, as well as give care packages to first responders.
"We are hoping to do the same for the EMS, we want to give them proceeds and give them a token to say hey we appreciate you individually,” said Mercer.
