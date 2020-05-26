VPD: Man arrested for intent to sell marijuana

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 7:50 p.m., a patrol officer with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle going at a high rate of speed.
After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped and police made contact with the driver, Taviano Grant, who was later detained.
While detaining a suspect, a passenger in the vehicle ran.
A K-9 unit searched the area and they found a handgun that had been reported stolen previously, along with a container that contained over 429 grams of marijuana.
The marijuana had an approximate street value of over $4,000 and it was packaged for possible sale, according to police.
Grant was taken to Lowndes County Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects charges. Grant was also charged with numerous traffic violations, including fleeing and attempting to elude.
“We are very proud of our officers for getting these drugs and this handgun away from these offenders and out of our community," said Lt. Scottie Johns
This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the suspect who ran is encouraged to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.
