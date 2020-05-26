Red Cross launches new program helping grieving families during COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Grieving can be difficult and The American Red Cross wants to help.
They have launched a virtual family assistance center to support those who are struggling with losing a loved one because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are always providing that emotional support for families that have experienced a disaster and know how to do that. And certainly, COVID is another form of disaster with some of the same people having the same needs we see on our traditional natural disaster,” said Sherry Nicholson, regional communications officer for the Red Cross.
The new program from the American Red Cross is just getting off the ground. The goal is to provide virtual assistance for families struggling with loss and grief because of the ongoing pandemic.
A virtual team made up of mental health professionals, spiritual care and health services volunteers can provide emotional support, counseling and education on COVID-related stress or mental health issues.
Callers can also be connected to faith-based providers and resources if they choose to. The caller can also expect assistance with basic medical questions and referral to community resources.
“But if you think you can be helped by someone to talk to, you can speak to someone immediately or fill out a form and request someone to call you back in a specific area, like spiritual care or grief counseling. There’s a couple of choices there. Boy, a conversation sometimes with somebody can make such a difference,” said Nicholson.
Families can connect to this service by calling (833) 492-0094. Language services for non-English speaking callers will be provided as well.
The service is available every day from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
“We just feel we can make a difference for so many families who are hurting right now,” Nicholson said.
